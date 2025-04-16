Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 562.1% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Smartkem stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,762. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Smartkem has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $16.00.
Smartkem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
SmartKem, Inc engages in the development of materials and processes used to make organic thin-film transistors for the manufacture of flexible electronic. It focuses on Truflex semiconductor technology that deposits organic ink on a substrate. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.
