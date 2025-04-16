Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 562.1% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Smartkem Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Smartkem stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,762. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Smartkem has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $16.00.

Get Smartkem alerts:

Smartkem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Smartkem

About Smartkem

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTK. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smartkem by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 156,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in Smartkem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smartkem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000.

(Get Free Report)

SmartKem, Inc engages in the development of materials and processes used to make organic thin-film transistors for the manufacture of flexible electronic. It focuses on Truflex semiconductor technology that deposits organic ink on a substrate. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.