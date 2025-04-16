Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $37,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.4 %

Snowflake stock opened at $146.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.98. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $52,087.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,968.75. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,121,445. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,589 shares of company stock valued at $82,405,796. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

