SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 2.3% – Here’s Why

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 12,936,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 45,910,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,497.38. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,905 shares of company stock worth $1,308,075. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $299,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after buying an additional 8,898,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $103,678,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,139,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 58,176.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,705,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,543 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

