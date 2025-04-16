Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Shares Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $530,720.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

