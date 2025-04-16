Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.99 and last traded at $58.26. Approximately 47,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 195,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAH. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sonic Automotive from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,443,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 132,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

