SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.23. Approximately 54,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 59,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $138.32 million, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Company Profile

The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.

