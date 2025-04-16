SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after purchasing an additional 250,078 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,339,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $403.71 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $421.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.65. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

