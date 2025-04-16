SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,959,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 890,768 shares.The stock last traded at $21.85 and had previously closed at $21.80.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,624,000 after buying an additional 1,154,949 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 235,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

