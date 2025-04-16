Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1098 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SPE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. 2,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,756. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

