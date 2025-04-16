Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 196600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Spectral Medical Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$230.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.60.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc is focused on the development and commercialization of a treatment for septic shock utilizing its endotoxin activity assay (EAA) diagnostic and the toraymyxin therapeutic. The company also manufactures and sells proprietary reagents. The product line of the company consists of proprietary biochemical, EAA, and instrumentation.

