Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 77449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SRAD. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,626,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 120.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $479,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 136,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 61,105 shares during the last quarter.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

See Also

