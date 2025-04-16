Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Position Increased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 437.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 566.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,575,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 946,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,279,000 after purchasing an additional 163,626 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.07.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $572.45 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $267.76 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.60. The company has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

