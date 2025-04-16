Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the March 15th total of 265,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 381,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 288,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Spruce Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spruce Biosciences Stock Down 5.3 %
SPRB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 1,353,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,269. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
