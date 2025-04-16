SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 239.9% from the March 15th total of 26,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEW. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 105,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 15.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 112,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,299. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. SRH Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $17.46.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

