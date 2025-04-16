Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,073.33 ($14.21).

Several brokerages have commented on STAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.84) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,170 ($15.48) to GBX 1,250 ($16.54) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 1,013.50 ($13.41) on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 637.40 ($8.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,281 ($16.95). The firm has a market cap of £30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,124.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,006.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 41,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £4,942.80 ($6,541.56). Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,361 shares of company stock worth $122,238,845. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

