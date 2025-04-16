Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.19 and traded as high as $13.12. Star Group shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 23,041 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Star Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Star Group

Star Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $446.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.19%.

Star Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Group during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Star Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of Star Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Star Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

(Get Free Report)

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.