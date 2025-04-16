Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Starbucks stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 78.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,138,442,000 after buying an additional 784,432 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,259,516,000 after purchasing an additional 548,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,448,030,000 after purchasing an additional 718,880 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

