StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in March

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

StarHub Price Performance

OTCMKTS SRHBY opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. StarHub has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $9.41.

About StarHub

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates through two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; and information security and network security surveillance services.

