StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in March

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
StarHub Price Performance
OTCMKTS SRHBY opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. StarHub has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $9.41.
About StarHub
