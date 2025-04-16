State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,276,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 189,695 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $125,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. State Street’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.69.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

