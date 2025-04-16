State Street (STT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share and revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

State Street Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $93.89. State Street has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in State Street stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.69.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

