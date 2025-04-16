Stenger Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 7,917 Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BITB. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 819.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 257.2% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.
Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of BITB opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69.
About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF
The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.
