Stenger Family Office LLC Invests $1.62 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,724.00.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,637.48 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,563.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,332.30. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,401.63. This represents a 92.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. The trade was a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,721 shares of company stock worth $24,609,331. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

