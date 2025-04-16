Stenger Family Office LLC Invests $201,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 772.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 111,550 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Citigroup by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,568,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,396,000 after acquiring an additional 675,714 shares during the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.