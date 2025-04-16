Stenger Family Office LLC Invests $201,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 772.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 111,550 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Citigroup by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,568,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,396,000 after acquiring an additional 675,714 shares during the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.
Citigroup Price Performance
Citigroup stock opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.
Citigroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.