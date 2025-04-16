Stenger Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 137,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 53,803 shares in the last quarter. Little Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Little Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 143,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 135,283 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

