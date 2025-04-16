Stenger Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 6,817 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,817 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $257.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.09. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $216.51 and a fifty-two week high of $326.28. The stock has a market cap of $181.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American Express from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on American Express from $350.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of American Express from $325.00 to $309.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Express

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 3,700 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.89 per share, for a total transaction of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $998,593. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total value of $4,765,295.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,492.04. The trade was a 38.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.