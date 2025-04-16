Stenger Family Office LLC Takes $5.25 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Stenger Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $179.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

