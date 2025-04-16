Stenger Family Office LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,045,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,377,961,000 after purchasing an additional 290,937 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,409,000 after acquiring an additional 59,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,240,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,826,000 after acquiring an additional 165,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,720,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.40.

NYSE:DFS opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $119.31 and a one year high of $205.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

