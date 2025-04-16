Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,254 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 665.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,910,000 after acquiring an additional 49,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in First Solar by 41,342.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,901 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $169,125.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,492,640. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $80,116.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,717 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,648.75. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Barclays decreased their price target on First Solar from $236.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.63.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $126.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

