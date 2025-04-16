Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 45,584 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 25,046.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,584 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Veritex by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.11. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

