Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $116.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.34. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.11.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $4.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

