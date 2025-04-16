Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,480,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,367,000 after purchasing an additional 357,894 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,037,000 after buying an additional 466,416 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,959,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,090,000 after buying an additional 479,692 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 3,745,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,407,000 after buying an additional 564,297 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9,985.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,707,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 91.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

