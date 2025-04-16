Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,321.30. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,395.01. The trade was a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.30.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.25%.

About EPR Properties



EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

