Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 72,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 24.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 36.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Citigroup by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 31,020 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.7 %

C opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.