Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,501 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,282 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Western Digital Stock Up 0.3 %

WDC stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.47. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.