Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 171,782 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 28,487.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 171,782 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11,198.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $648.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. Research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.02%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

