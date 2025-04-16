Sterling Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,599,000 after buying an additional 404,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,269,000 after purchasing an additional 59,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,159,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 701,660 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 28,552.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,789,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,359,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hasbro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

