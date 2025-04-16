Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 2,489 Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth $1,147,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

