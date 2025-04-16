StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 44.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.