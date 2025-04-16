StockNews.com Downgrades Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) to Sell

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MAA. KeyCorp upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $154.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $724,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,890,187.04. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $1,142,842. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Articles

