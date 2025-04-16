StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $264.33 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $171.25 and a fifty-two week high of $277.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.50. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,304.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

