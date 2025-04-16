StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $4.00 on Monday. Intevac has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $108.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Intevac by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,804 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Intevac by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 590,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intevac during the 4th quarter worth about $1,562,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 317,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

