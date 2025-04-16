Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,593,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 83,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $732.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average of $125.45. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.25 and a 52-week high of $139.98.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

