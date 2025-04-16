Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,677 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

