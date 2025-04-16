Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,718 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $186.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

