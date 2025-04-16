Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Invests $558,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $57.96.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.