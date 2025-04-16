Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 38,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after buying an additional 122,353 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,816,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.