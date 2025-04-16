Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Takes $5.63 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 58,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,625,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,473,132,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $431,100,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

