Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 254.9% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,689,000 after buying an additional 68,716 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charis Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

