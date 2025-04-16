Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

