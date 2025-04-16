Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.28 and last traded at $74.55, with a volume of 87827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.79.

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $311.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.18 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $3,116,374.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,723,690.23. This trade represents a 18.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,025 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $589,425.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,189.48. The trade was a 6.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,169. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,941,000 after acquiring an additional 173,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,715,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,362,000 after purchasing an additional 118,151 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 76,804 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Strategic Education by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after buying an additional 70,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

